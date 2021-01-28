1h ago
Report: Davis (quad) out vs. Pistons
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (quad) will sit out Thursday's game, the second half of a back-to-back, against the Detroit Pistons, according to The New York Time's Marc Stein.
TSN.ca Staff
NBA: Lakers 106, 76ers 107
Davis, 27, will miss his third game of the season, his first inactive since Jan. 8. In 17 games this season, Davis is averaging 21.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game.