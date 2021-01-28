Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (quad) will sit out Thursday's game, the second half of a back-to-back, against the Detroit Pistons, according to The New York Time's Marc Stein.

The Lakers say Anthony Davis will sit out tonight in Detroit on the second half of a back-to-back with a right quad contusion. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 28, 2021

Davis, 27, will miss his third game of the season, his first inactive since Jan. 8. In 17 games this season, Davis is averaging 21.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game.