It looks like Antonio Brown is going to make his New England Patriots debut on Sunday after all.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the NFL will not place Brown on the commissioner exempt list at the moment, as there is no criminal investigation pending. This means he is eligible to play in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins.

At this point, NFL will not place Antonio Brown on commissioner exempt list, as there is no criminal investigation, making him eligible to play Sunday vs. Miami, per sources. NFL has opened its investigation, which will include interviews with Antonio Brown and his accuser. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 13, 2019

From @gmfb: The #Patriots are getting WR Antonio Brown ready to play, and at this point, there is nothing in place to halt his debut. pic.twitter.com/W2OHfS8Rnm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 13, 2019

Schefter adds the NFL has opened its investigation, which will include interviews with Antonio Brown and his former trainer Britney Taylor, who accused Brown earlier this week of sexually assaulting her on three occasions.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport told Good Morning Football earlier on Friday that Brown is preparing to play in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins.

“At this point, there’s been nothing from the NFL to step in and say ‘Antonio Brown is not allowed to play.’ He’s not on the commissioner’s exempt list. His status has not changed. And generally with Bill Belichick, the way it works is if you practice on Wednesday, then you are preparing to play. That basically is where the Patriots are,” Rapoport said.

“Now, maybe there are some football reasons where Antonio Brown is not ready to play. Maybe they don’t think he gets the gameplan well enough. But that’s hard to imagine but at least theoretically possible. Otherwise it seems that with everything that we have talked about with Antonio Brown over the course of the past week including a rape allegation in a civil lawsuit. Nothing has stepped in and stopped Antonio Brown from being eligible to play. Obviously we’re going to keep monitoring this going forward but it certainly seems like that is the direction that these things are going to go in New England.”

Brown practiced with the Pats for the first time on Wednesday since joining the club over the weekend. Multiple reports, including Rapoport’s, indicate that Brown practicing on Wednesday serves as a good indication for him taking the field on Sunday unless the NFL intervenes.

Brown has not appeared in an NFL game since Dec. 23 of last year when he was with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In 15 games last season, Brown had 1,297 yards and a league-high 15 touchdowns.