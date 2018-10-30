Armstrong: The Bucks dialed up great opportunities against Raptors

Sophomore OG Anunoby will miss a third straight game due to personal reasons when the Toronto Raptors host the Philadelphia 76ers Tuesday night, according to multiple reports.

Backup point guard Fred VanVleet, who has missed three straight with a toe injury, is questionable.

Toronto lost its first game of the season on Monday, dropping a 124-109 decision in Milwaukee. Kawhi Leonard did not play due to rest, but will be back in the lineup against Philly.