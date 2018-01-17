Mitchell on fighting across NBA: 'I love it'

Houston Rockets’ Trevor Ariza and Gerald Green will both be suspended two games for aggressively entering the Los Angeles Clippers locker room according to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Sources. The NBA is suspending Houston’s Trevor Ariza and Gerald Green two games for aggressively entering Clippers locker room. No penalties for Chris Paul and James Harden. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 17, 2018

No discipline for Clippers Blake Griffin, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 17, 2018

Chris Paul, James Harden and Blake Griffin will all receive no punishment from the incident between the two teams.

Following Monday's 113-102 victory by the Clippers over the Rockets, it was reported that Ariza, Green, Paul, Harden went through a back hallway and entered the Clippers locker room.

The contest between the two teams featured many physical moments between the two teams culminating in both Ariza and Griffin receiving double technicals and being ejected from the game.