The Arizona Cardinals are close to signing free agent wide receiver Michael Crabtree, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The 10-year NFL veteran visited the Cardinals a few weeks ago and was unable to come to terms, but the two sides appear much closer this time, adds Rapoport.

Crabtree, 31, spent last season with the Baltimore Ravens, catching 54 passes for 607 yards and three touchdowns over 16 games. He was cut by Baltimore in late February.

The Texas Tech product got his start in San Francisco in 2009 after the 49ers selected him 10th overall. Crabtree's best season came in 2012 when he caught 85 passes for 1,105 yards and nine touchdowns over 16 games for the 49ers.

After six seasons with San Francisco, Crabtree signed with the Oakland Raiders.

Over 141 career games with the 49ers, Raiders and Ravens, Crabtree has 633 receptions with 7,477 yards receiving and 54 touchdowns.