The Arizona Cardinals have declined linebacker Haason Reddick's fifth-year option, according to a report from ESPN'S Jeremy Fowler.

The 25-year-old Reddick was selected 13th overall by the Cardinals in the 2017 NFL Draft. In 16 games with five starts last season, Reddick finished with 76 tackles and a sack.

With his option declined, Reddick will become a free agent after the 2020 season.

The deadline to pick up 2017 first-rounders' fifth-year option is today.