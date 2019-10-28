The Arizona Cardinals have reached deal in principle to acquire running back Kenyan Drake from the Miami Dolphins, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

According to Schefter, the Cardinals will send the Dolphins a conditional 2020 draft pick back in the deal. The pick is a 2020 sixth-rounder, but could be elevated to a fifth-round selection.

Trade: Arizona has reached agreement in principle to trade a conditional 2020 draft pick to Miami for RB Kenyan Drake, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 28, 2019

Drake has been rumoured to be on the trade block for several weeks and did not join the Dolphins for their trip to Pittsburgh for Monday's game against the Steelers.

The 25-year-old Drake is in his fourth year with the Dolphins, having been drafted by the team in the third round of the 2016 Draft . Drake has 47 carries for 174 yards and 22 receptions for 174 yards in six games this season.

The Cardinals had previously been without running back David Johnson due to ankle injury and lost backup Chase Edmunds to a hamstring injury in Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Arizona (3-4-1) will host the undefeated San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night.

The NFL Trade Deadline is Tuesday.