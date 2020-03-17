4h ago
Report: Cardinals to sign DT Phillips
The Arizona Cardinals are signing former Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips to a three-year contract, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
TSN.ca Staff

In 16 games with nine starts for the Bills last season, Phillips registered 31 tackles and 9.5 sacks.
The 27-year-old spent the first three and a half seasons of his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins before moving onto Buffalo.