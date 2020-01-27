The Arizona Diamondbacks have acquired outfielder Starling Marte from the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to multiple reports.

Outfielder Starling Marte has been traded from the Pittsburgh Pirates to the Arizona Diamondbacks, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 27, 2020

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports that two prospects will be headed to the Bucs.

An All-Star in 2016, the 31-year-old Marte appeared in 132 games last season, batting .295 with 23 home runs, 82 runs batted in and an OPS of .845.

A two-time Gold Glove winner, Marte spent all of last season in centre field.

The native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic has spent the entirety of his eight-year career with the Pirates.

More to come.