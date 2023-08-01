The New York Mets have traded outfielder Tommy Pham to the Arizona Diamondbacks, according to multiple reports.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are acquiring outfielder Tommy Pham from the New York Mets, sources tell ESPN. @martinonyc was on it. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2023

Pham, 35, has a .268batting average with 10 home runs and 36 runs batted in across 79 games this season.

The veteran signed a one-year, $6 million deal to join the Mets this off-season.

Pham finished 11th in NL MVP voting after the 2017 season with the St. Louis Cardinals, where he hit .306 with 23 HR and 25 stolen bases.

He has failed to recreate that success in the years since, having made stops with the Tampa Bay Rays, San Diego Padres, Cincinnati Reds and Boston Red Sox prior to his stint with the Mets.

Pham made headlines last season when cameras caught him slapping San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson over what was later publicly revealed as a fantasy football dispute.