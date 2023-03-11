The Arizona Diamondbacks and outfielder Corbin Carroll have agreed to an eight-year, $111 million extension, according to multiple reports.

The deal also includes a ninth-year club option that would increase the salary to $134 million, according to Steve Gilbert of MLB.com.

Carroll, 22, becomes the youngest drafted player to ever sign a nine-figure deal.

The 5-foot-10 outfielderwas called up by the Diamondbacks at the end of August last season and he slashed .260/.330/.500 with four home runs and 14 RBIs in 32 games.

Carroll was drafted 16th overall by the Diamondbacks in the 2019 MLB Draft and is ranked second on MLB.com's top prospect rankings for 2023 behind Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson.