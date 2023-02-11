The Arizona Diamondbacks have signed left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin to a one-year, $6.5 million deal, according to multiple reports.

Free-agent left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin in agreement with Diamondbacks on one-year contract, sources tell @TheAthletic. The deal, which is pending a physical, is expected to be in the $6.5M range with a chance to increase to mid-$7.5M range with incentives. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 11, 2023

Chafin spent the 2022 season with the Detroit Tigers where he had a 2-3 record with a 2.83 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 57.1 innings.

The 32-year-old’s best season was in 2015 where he put up a 5-1 record with a 2.76 ERA with 58 strikeouts in 75 innings while a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Drafted 43rd overall in the 2011 MLB Draft by the Diamondbacks, Chafin has a career 14-20 record with a 3.23 ERA 422 strikeouts in 476 appearances split between the Diamondbacks, Chicago Cubs, Oakland Athletics, and Tigers.