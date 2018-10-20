Houston Astros second baseman and six-time All-Star Jose Altuve underwent surgery on his right knee on Friday, according to a report from MLB.com's Brian Taggert.

The 2017 American League MVP, Altuve battled a knee injury throughout most of the second half of the season and in the playoffs. He batted .316 this season with 13 homers and 61 RBIs in 137 games.

The Astros were eliminated in the ALCS by the Boston Red Sox in five games. Altuve is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for spring training.