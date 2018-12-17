1h ago
Report: Astros, Brantley agree on 2-year deal
TSN.ca Staff
The Houston Astros and free-agent outfielder Michael Brantley have agreed on a two-year deal worth $32 million, per Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports.
The 31-year-old Brantley spent the first ten years of his career with the Cleveland Indians, making three American League All-Star teams and earning one Silver Slugger award.
After battling injuries in 2016 and 2017, Brantley had a strong 2018 season as he had a .309 batting average with 17 home runs and 76 RBI over 143 games.
Brantley would join an Astros lineup that already features 2017 MVP Jose Altuve, 2017 World Series MVP George Springer, along with All-Stars Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa.