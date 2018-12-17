The Houston Astros and free-agent outfielder Michael Brantley have agreed on a two-year deal worth $32 million, per Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports.

Michael Brantley is in agreement with the Houston Astros on a two-year, $32 million deal, sources tell Yahoo Sports. Straight two-year deal, no options. Still some work for it to be official, but the terms are in place. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 18, 2018

The 31-year-old Brantley spent the first ten years of his career with the Cleveland Indians, making three American League All-Star teams and earning one Silver Slugger award.

After battling injuries in 2016 and 2017, Brantley had a strong 2018 season as he had a .309 batting average with 17 home runs and 76 RBI over 143 games.

Brantley would join an Astros lineup that already features 2017 MVP Jose Altuve, 2017 World Series MVP George Springer, along with All-Stars Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa.