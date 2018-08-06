It looks like the Houston Astros dodged a bullet.

Outfielder George Springer was diagnosed with a sprained left thumb and is expected to miss about two weeks according to Jake Kaplan of The Athletic.

George Springer sprained his left thumb. It is not a UCL sprain. The Astros expect him to miss about two weeks. Derek Fisher replaces him on the active roster. — Jake Kaplan (@jakemkaplan) August 6, 2018

Springer was hurt Sunday as he slid into second base head first. When his left hand made contact with the bag, Springer appeared to jam his hand and immediately rolled over in pain and exited the game soon after.

There was initial concern that the injury could be more serious, but it appears the defending World Series champions will get their All-Star back well before the end of the regular season.

In 109 games so far this season, Springer is hitting .250 with 19 home runs and 58 RBI.

The Astros enter play Monday with a four-game lead in the American League West division.