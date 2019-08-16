The Atlanta Braves are considering signing free agent shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria according to Jon Heyman of the MLB Network.

Braves are considering signing free agent ss Adeiny Hechavarria. Makes sense to shore things up defensively with Swanson still out. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 16, 2019

Heyman notes the move "makes sense" as regular shortstop Dansby Swanson continues to battle a foot injury.

Hechavarria was let go by the New York Mets after 60 games this season. Hechavarria is hitting just .204 to go along with a slugging percentage of .359.

If the Braves are able to work something out with the veteran shortstop, it will reunite him with Alex Anthopoulos from both of their stints in Toronto.

The Braves will host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night.