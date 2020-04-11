Mitchell on report that MLB is considering realignment if 2020 season happens

The Atlanta Braves will be paying their full and part-time employees through the end of May.

Sources: the Atlanta Braves notified their full-time and part-time employees yesterday that they would be paid through May 31. They are the first known MLB club to give their employees assurances beyond the end of April or beginning of May. — Kiley McDaniel (@kileymcd) April 11, 2020

The MLB season was originally scheduled to open on March 26 but the COVID-19 pandemic pushed their 2020 season, along with the rest of the sports world, into limbo.