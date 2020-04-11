The Atlanta Braves will be paying their full and part-time employees through the end of May.

According to ESPN's Kiley McDaniel, the club notified its employees Friday they will be paid through May 31.  

McDaniel notes they are the first known MLB team to give their staff assurances beyond the end of April or the beginning of May.

The MLB season was originally scheduled to open on March 26 but the COVID-19 pandemic pushed their 2020 season, along with the rest of the sports world, into limbo.