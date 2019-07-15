The Atlanta Falcons and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett have reached an agreement on a four-year, $68 million deal according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Another deadline deal: Falcons and DT Grady Jarrett reached agreement on a four-year, $68 million deal, sources tell ESPN. Falcons beat deadline and lock up their DT. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 15, 2019

The agreement beats Monday's deadline to extend franchise tags by about one hour and 10 minutes and will keep Jarrett in Atlanta through 2023 if completed in full.

According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, $42.5 million is guaranteed.

Grady Jarrett gets $42.5M in guarantees, source said, on his 4-year, $68M deal. https://t.co/G3VcfGR5DI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 15, 2019

The deal makes him the third-highest defensive tackle in football behind Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams ($22 million) and Fletcher Cox ($17.1) of the Philadelphia Eagles.

In 14 games last season for the Falcons, Jarrett had 52 combined tackles and six sacks. It was Jarrett's fourth season in Atlanta after he was selected in the fifth round (No. 137) out of Clemson in 2015.

That leaves Houston Texans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney as the player yet to reach a deal. Schefter reports the two sides coming together on a deal before Monday's deadline is unlikely.