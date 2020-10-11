50m ago
Report: Falcons expected to fire HC Quinn
The Atlanta Falcons are expected to fire head coach Dan Quinn in the coming days after they dropped their fifth straight game to start the season on Sunday, according to Jeff Schultz of The Athletic.
TSN.ca Staff
An official announcement could happen on Monday or Tuesday, according to Schultz.
The Falcons are 0-5 on the season and sit in last place in the NFC South after falling to the Carolina Panthers 23-16 on Sunday. It marks the first time the Falcons have started a season with five straight losses since 1997.
The 50-year-old Quinn has been coaching in Atlanta since 2015, posting a regular season record of 43-40. The Falcons made it to the Super Bowl in 2016 where they lost to the New England Patriots 34-28 after blowing a 25-point lead.