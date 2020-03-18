Former Los Angeles Rams pass-rusher Dante Fowler Jr. is expected to sign a three-year, $48 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons in free agency, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Rams tried to retain Fowler, according to Rapoport, but he opted to sign with the Falcons instead.

Fowler, 25, spent the past two seasons with the Rams after first being acquired from the Jacksonville Jaguars at the 2018 trade deadline and then re-signing with the club on a one-year deal in 2019. The former third overall pick recorded 58 tackles and 11.5 sacks last season and has amassed 104 tackles and 27.5 sacks over his previous four seasons in the NFL.