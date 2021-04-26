2h ago
Report: Falcons getting calls on WR Jones
The Atlanta Falcons have received calls from teams expressing interest in trades for two-time All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones, according Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Rapoport notes that a deal will not take place before June 1 for cap reasons, but a trade later in the summer is a possibility.
TSN.ca Staff
The art of trading up in the NFL draft
The Atlanta Falcons have received calls from teams expressing interest in trades for two-time All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones, according Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Rapoport notes that a deal will not take place before June 1 for cap reasons, but with Atlanta squeezed for cap space, a trade later in the summer is a possibility.
A seven-time Pro Bowl selection, Jones had 51 receptions for 771 and three touchdowns in nine games last season while missing time with a hamstring injury.
The 32-year-old topped 1,390 receiving yards in each of the previous six seasons before last year and is the NFL's active leader in 100-yard games with 58.
Since being drafted sixth overall by the Falcons in 2011, Jones has 12,896 receiving yards and 60 touchdowns over his 10-year career.