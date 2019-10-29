The Atlanta Falcons are releasing veteran kicker Matt Bryant, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Falcons are releasing kicker Matt Bryant, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 29, 2019

Bryant has been with the Falcons since 2009, and he's been in the NFL since 2002. The 44-year-old is 9 of 14 on field goal attempts this season, with a long of 52 yards.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Falcons will sign Younghoe Koo as Bryant's replacement.

Prior to his 11 seasons with the Falcons, Bryant played with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants.