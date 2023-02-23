The Atlanta Hawks have started formal discussions with Quin Snyder to name him the team's next head coach, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Charania adds the Hawks are attempting to swiftly hire the former Utah Jazz head coach to replace Nate McMillan, who was fired earlier this week.

Sources: The Atlanta Hawks have started formal discussions with former Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder and are attempting to swiftly hire Snyder as the team's new head coach.



Hawks general manager Landry Fields said Wednesday Snyder was among those being considered by the team.

Snyder, 56, was 372-264 as Utah's coach from 2014-22. He guided the Jazz to six consecutive playoff appearances before stepping down after last season.

Fields said Snyder's availability “is a factor in the sense that I feel comfortable mentioning his name, but there are other candidates I don’t want to mention because they are a part of other teams.”

Snyder was a Hawks assistant in 2013-14.

The Hawks have a 29-30 record this season, currently sitting eighth in the Eastern Conference.