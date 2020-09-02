Pity Martinez's run in Major League Soccer appears to be at its end.

The Athletic's Felipe Cardenas reports Atlanta United has agreed to sell the Argentine midfielder to Saudi club Al-Nassr for a transfer fee of $18 million. The deal is subject to personal terms and a medical.

Martinez, 27, joined United in 2019 in a reported $14 million move from River Plate.

In 44 appearances across all competitions last season, Martinez notched seven goals.

Martinez has appeared in two MLS contests this season for the club.

The sale of Martinez would leave United with an open Designated Player spot, which Cardenas notes that the club will look to fill during the current transfer window.

Martinez's departure would be the latest in a series of high-profile exits from the club with Michael Parkhurst retiring and Darlington Nagbe, Julian Gressel and Leandro Gonzalez Pirez sent elsewhere.

Through seven matches, Atlanta United sits eighth in the Eastern Conference, nine points behind first-place Toronto FC.