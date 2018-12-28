Kent Austin is set to become the new co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Liberty University according to Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports.

Currently a consultant with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Austin stepped down as vice-president of football operations last April. He resigned as head coach of the CFL team in August 2017 after the team's 0-8 start.

Austin and Freeze have connections to Ole Miss. Austin played college football there and served as the Rebels' offensive coordinator from 2008-10. Freeze was a positional coach at Ole Miss in 2006 and 2007. He later became head coach from 2012-16 before resigning in the summer of 2017 after pressure from an investigation that uncovered his use of a school-issued phone to call escort services.