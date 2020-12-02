47m ago
Report: Aussie Open pushed to February
The Australian Open is now set to begin February 8, three weeks than it was originally scheduled for, according to a report from the Tennis Channel.
Auger-Aliassime looking to add coach with 'top-one experience'
VIDEO SIGN OUT
The Australian Open is now set to begin February 8, three weeks than it was originally scheduled for, according to a report from the Tennis Channel.
The Australian Open is usually held in the last two weeks of January, which coincides with summer school holidays in Australia.
Open for more details.