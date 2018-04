Report: Avs' D Girard out for Game 2

Colorado Avalanche defenceman Sam Girard is out for Game 2 against the Nashville Predators, according to a report from Adrian Dater of BSN Denver.

Sam Girard OUT today. Lower body. Horrible news for #Avs — Adrian Dater (@adater) April 14, 2018

The 19-year-old will miss Game 2 of the Avs' Western Conference Round 1 series with a lower-body injury, per Dater.

Colorado trails Nashville 1-0 in the series after losing Game 1 5-2.

Girard had three goals and 17 assists in 68 games for the Avalanche this season.