With his future at Real Madrid the focus of speculation following his Champions League Final heroics on Saturday, one thing appears to be certain - Gareth Bale will not be returning to Tottenham Hotspur.

The BBC's Simon Stone reports that the Wales winger will not be going back to the club he spent six seasons with from 2007 to 2013, despite Spurs owning a buy-back clause by virtue of their sale of the 28-year-old Cardiff native to Real in 2013 for a then-world record £85 million.

Stone reports that any potential transfer and wage packet for Bale would be outside of what Spurs are willing to pay for his services.

After his Man of the Match performance that saw the Southampton academy product come on as a second-half substitute and score twice in Real's 3-1 win over Liverpool, including a spectacular overhead bicycle kick, Bale expressed a desire for more playing time.

"Obviously I need to be playing week-in, week-out and that hasn't been happening this season, for one reason or another," Bale said. "I had a five-week injury at the start of the season and I've been fit ever since. I'll have to sit down in the summer and discuss it with my agent and take it from there."

Bale and his representatives are expected to meet with Real brass as soon as later Monday. In 26 league appearances this season, Bale scored 16 times.

As he has seemingly every summer since he arrived at the Bernabeu, Bale has been attached in recent days with a move to Manchester United.