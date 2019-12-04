The Baltimore Orioles have parted ways with a former fourth overall pick.

The team has traded right-handed starter Dylan Bundy to the Los Angeles Angels in a deal that will see Triple-A reliever Isaac Mattson head to the O's.

A native of Tulsa, OK, Bundy was 7-14 in 2019 with an earned run average of 4.79 and WHIP of 1.355 over 161.2 innings in 30 starts.

Bundy, 27, was taken with the Orioles' first-round pick the 2011 MLB Amateur Draft.

His best season came in 2017, his first full season as a starter, when he won 13 games. In 2018, he led the American League with 16 losses.

Mattson, 24, moved up the Halos' organization in 2019, moving from High-A to Double-A and finished his season with the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees of the Pacific Coast Lee.

In a combined 37 appearances, Mattson was 6-3 with a 2.33 ERA and 1.009 WHIP over 73.1 innings pitched.