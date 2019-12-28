The Baltimore Ravens and cornerback Marcus Peters have agreed to a three-year, $42 million that includes $32 million guaranteed according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter adds the deal will pay $20.5 million in year one and allows him to his the free agent market again when he's 29.

Peters was acquired by the Ravens from the Los Angeles Rams in the middle of this season in exchange for linebacker Kenny Young and a 2020 fifth-round pick. He has played well since joining the Baltimore defence, recording 38 combined tackles and three interceptions in nine games.

Prior to his time in Baltimore and L.A., Peters spent three season in Kansas City with the Chiefs. He was selected in the first round (No. 18 overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Washington.

The Ravens enter their Week 17 finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers with the best record in the NFL at 13-2.