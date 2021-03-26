3m ago
Report: Ravens, Watkins strike one-year deal
The Baltimore Ravens and free agent wide receiver Sammy Watkins have agreed to a one-year deal with $6 million according to the ESPN's Adam Schefter.
TSN.ca Staff
Sammy Watkins to the Ravens - 1 year 6mil (5mil fully guaranteed), per source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 26, 2021
Schefter adds $5 million of the $6 million is guaranteed.
