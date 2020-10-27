Ravens acquire Ngakoue from Vikings, expected to sign Bryant to practice squad

Dez Bryant is officially back.

Source: The #Ravens are signing WR Dez Bryant to the practice squad. Officially back. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 27, 2020

According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Baltimore Ravens are signing the three-time Pro Bowler to their practice squad.

Bryant has not played since the 2017 season and was last on a roster in 2018, when tore his Achilles tendon just two days after signing with the New Orleans Saints.

In 16 games with Dallas Cowboys in 2017, Bryant had 69 catches for 838 yards and six touchdowns.

The 31-year-old was selected No. 24 overall by the Cowboys out of Oklahoma State in the 2010 draft.