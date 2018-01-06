The Philippe Coutinho transfer saga is coming to an end.

The Brazil international is set to complete his protracted move to Barcelona with the club agreeing to a reported £142 million fee with Liverpool pending a physical and personal terms, according to the Liverpool Echo's James Pearce.

Liverpool have agreed a deal worth 160m Euros (£142m) for the sale of Coutinho to Barcelona. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) January 6, 2018

The deal could be announced as soon as Saturday evening.

A native of Rio de Janeiro, Coutinho joined the Reds from Inter in the January 2013 transfer window for a fee of £8.5 million. The 25-year-old attacking midfielder made only 28 appearances for the Nerazzurri over parts of five seasons with most of his time spent on loan at home in Brazil with Vasco da Gama and in Spain with Espanyol.

Coutinho has made 200 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool over the course of six seasons, scoring 54 goals, including a career-high 13 in the league last season.

He's been capped 31 times for Brazil.

When completed, the deal is set to be the second-largest in football history, behind only Neymar's move from Barca to Paris-Saint Germain last summer in a £198 million transfer.

Neither club has commented on the deal.