Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is apparently out again this week.

Trubisky, who continues to work his way back from a shoulder injury, is healthy enough to play in the Bears’ Week 13 game against the New York Giants but the team is electing to rest him, according to a report from NFL Network's Mike Garafolo‏. The second-year quarterback was a participant in the Bears' practice on Wednesday.

Despite #Bears QB Mitch Trubisky (shoulder) returning to practice yesterday, the team is planning for him to sit this week in favor of Chase Daniel once again, sources say. No surprise, given Matt Nagy’s comments. Trubisky could play right now but team wants to play it safe. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 29, 2018

Verteran Chase Daniel, who led Chicago to a 23-16 win over the Detroit Lions last week, will start once again in place of Trubisky. Against the Lions, Daniel passed for 230 yards and two touchdowns while completing 73 per cent of his passes.

The 24-year-old Trubisky has enjoyed a strong sophmore season to this point, passing for 2,469 yards and 20 touchdowns against just nine interceptions. His Bears squad currently sits atop of the NFC North standings with a record of 8-3 with five games remaining in the regular season.