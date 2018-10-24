1h ago
Report: Bell doesn't report, to miss Week 8
TSN.ca Staff
Steelers still have not heard from Bell
The Pittsburgh Steelers began preparations for their Week 8 game against the Cleveland Browns Wednesday morning without Le'Veon Bell.
According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Bell was not in the building as the team began their meetings for Week 8, which means he won't play for another week.
Rapoport added the franchise-tagged running back has now walked away from $6.8 million in game cheques as he holds out from the team.
The Steelers are 3-2-1 through six games this season, riding James Conner at running back. Conner has 103 carries for 453 yards and seven touchdowns for the Steelers, while adding 26 receptions for 257 yards through the air.