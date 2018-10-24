The Pittsburgh Steelers began preparations for their Week 8 game against the Cleveland Browns Wednesday morning without Le'Veon Bell.

According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Bell was not in the building as the team began their meetings for Week 8, which means he won't play for another week.

Not that it was a question... but it’s past 9 am, #Steelers meeting have begun for the week, and franchised RB Le’Veon Bell is not in the building. He won’t play for another week. He’s now walked away from $6.8M in game checks during his stay away. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 24, 2018

Rapoport added the franchise-tagged running back has now walked away from $6.8 million in game cheques as he holds out from the team.

The Steelers are 3-2-1 through six games this season, riding James Conner at running back. Conner has 103 carries for 453 yards and seven touchdowns for the Steelers, while adding 26 receptions for 257 yards through the air.