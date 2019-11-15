Ben Cherington is ready to set sail with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that the Toronto Blue Jays vice-president of baseball operations will be named the Bucs' new general manager.

According to multiple sources, Ben Cherington has accepted the Pirates GM job and is currently in Pittsburgh. Story to come. — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) November 15, 2019

Cherington, 45, has been with the Jays organization since the fall of 2016. Prior to joining the Jays, Cherington spent 16 seasons with the Boston Red Sox, working his way up from area scout to general manager. He won three World Series titles with the team, including 2013 as its GM.

Cherington succeeds longtime GM Neal Huntington who was fired last month.

One of Cherington's first duties with the Pirates will be naming a manager to succeed Clint Hurdle, who was fired in September after nine seasons.