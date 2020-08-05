An MRI on Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons' left knee came back clean according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

MRI on 76ers star Ben Simmons’ left knee came back clean and he's expected to be day-to-day, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 6, 2020

Charania adds Simmons is considered to be day-to-day.

Simmons left Wednesday's matchup with the Washington Wizards in the third quarter. He had eight points and six rebounds in 22 minutes of action before departing as the Sixers went on to win 107-98.

They will be back in action on Friday against the Orlando Magic.