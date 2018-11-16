Wide receiver A.J. Green will be out this Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens because of a toe injury according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

The #Bengals ruled WR AJ Green (toe) out for this Sunday, but RB Joe Mixon (knee) was a full participant and is not on the injury report. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 16, 2018

Head coach Marvin Lewis was holding out hope that Green could return to practice this week but that didn't happen. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Thursday that it is "increasingly likely" that Green will be sidelined into December.

With Green out, wide receivers Tyler Boyd and John Ross are expected to be Andy Dalton's top targets.

Green has not played since Cincinnati's Week 8 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where he caught five passes for 76 yards and a touchdown. In eight games this season, Green has 45 catches for 687 yards and six touchdowns.

Meanwhile, running back Joe Mixon (knee) was a full participant in practice and is not on the injury report, making him likely to play Sunday. He came out of the gate on fire in Week 10, but faded down the stretch as Giovani Bernard saw the brunt of the carries in the second half.

Cincinnati is looking to bounce back from a 51-14 drubbing at the hands of the New Orleans Saints last week. Following their matchup with Baltimore, the Bengals will host the Cleveland Browns in Week 12.