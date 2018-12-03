It looks like A.J. Green's season is over.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Pro Bowl wide receiver will go undergo season-ending surgery on the torn ligaments in his toe that will sideline him three to four months.

Bengals' WR A.J. Green is expected to undergo season-ending surgery on the torn ligaments in his toe that will sideline him 3-4 months, but he is expected to have a full recovery and be ready for OTAs, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 4, 2018

Green is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for OTAs, Schefter reports.

In nine games this season, Green has 46 catches for 694 yards and six touchdowns.

The Bengals will take on the Chargers in Los Angeles in Week 14.