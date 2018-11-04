Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver AJ Green is scheduled to meet with a specialist during the team's bye week this week to diagnose his foot injury, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Bengals’ WR AJ Green is scheduled to meet with Dr. Robert Anderson this week to diagnose his foot injury, per source. They will try to figure out if surgery is needed but for now, Green - who is still in a walking boot - is expected to miss “some games”. Trying to avoid surgery. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 4, 2018

Schefter added Green, who is still in a walking boot, is expected to miss some games. Green is trying to avoid surgery.

The 30-year-old has played all eight games for the Bengals this season, and has 45 receptions for 687 yards and six touchdowns.