Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver AJ Green is scheduled to meet with a specialist during the team's bye week this week to diagnose his foot injury, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter added Green, who is still in a walking boot, is expected to miss some games. Green is trying to avoid surgery.

The 30-year-old has played all eight games for the Bengals this season, and has 45 receptions for 687 yards and six touchdowns.