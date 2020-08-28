If Lionel Messi arrives at the Etihad, it won't be at the expense of Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus or Riyad Mahrez.

The BBC's Simon Stone reports that Manchester City will not use the trio as makeweights in a deal with Barcelona or sell them elsewhere to help finance a move.

Because of modifications made to European schedules due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the summer transfer window does not close until Oct. 5.

Stone notes that manager Pep Guardiola views the trio as essential members of his squad and his no intentions of parting with them.

Two players who could be offered to Barca, though, are centre-back Eric Garcia and left-back Angelino.

A product of the Barca academy, Garcia's play forced himself into Guardiola's starting XI before an injury in a match with Arsenal ended his season prematurely. The 19-year-old Garcia has only one year remaining on his current deal and Guardiola revealed last month that the young Spaniard was not keen on a new deal and would rather return to Spain.

Angelino starred on loan this past season at RB Leipzig. An academy product, the 23-year-old Spaniard has found it difficult breaking into the City first team and has appeared only 15 times for City over the past six seasons with additional loan stints at New York City FC, Mallorca and PSV Eindhoven.

While it is believed that Guardiola and Messi have been in contact over a move, City has not yet made an official approach to Barcelona.

Earlier this week, the 33-year-old Messi let Barcelona know that he wished to move on from the club after a nearly two decade-long association.