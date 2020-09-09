Denver Broncos Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller has been diagnosed with a dislocated peroneal tendon, NFL Network reports.

Miller is expected to require surgery with an expected recovery time of five-to-six months and a best-case scenario of three months.

The specific diagnosis for #Broncos star Von Miller is a dislocated peroneal tendon, per me & @MikeGarafolo. Essentially, the tendon flipped over the ankle bone. Best option is usually surgery, with a general recovery time of 5-6 months. Absolute best-case scenario is 3 months. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 9, 2020

Miller suffered an ankle injury near the end of practice on Tuesday which was feared to be season-ending.

The 31-year-old recorded 43 tackles and eight sacks over 15 games with the Broncos in 2019, his ninth year in the NFL.

The product of Texas A&M has spent his entire career in Denver and has been named to the Pro Bowl eight times, including the last six years.

Bradley Chubb, the Broncos' first round pick in 2018, is still questionable for the season opening Monday night against the Tennessee Titans. Chubb missed most of the 2019 campaign after suffering an ACL tear.