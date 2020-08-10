How college football's decision about the season could affect the NFL

In a move that will send shockwaves throughout the rest of college football, the Big Ten has voted to cancel its season, multiple sources tell the Detroit Free Press.

The move was made due to the fallout of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which made playing the season untenable in the eyes of member schools.

A formal announcement is expected to come on Tuesday.

On his Monday radio show, Dan Patrick reported that the vote was held on Sunday with members voting 12-2 to cancel the season. The two schools voting to play were Iowa and Nebraska.

DP was told an hour ago that the Big 10 and Pac 12 will cancel their football seasons tomorrow... The ACC and the Big 12 are on the fence.. And the SEC is trying to get teams to join them for a season.



Watch live: https://t.co/sMaeXQkLfl pic.twitter.com/oSUNGMTEqw — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) August 10, 2020

The Big Ten becomes the first Power 5 conference to cancel its season. The Mid-American Conference (MAC) became the first Division I conference to cancel its season on Saturday.

The Big Ten was set to open its season on Labour Day weekend.