Ice Cube's Big3 basketball league is exploring the idea of holding a quarantined reality-TV-style 3-on-3 tournament with healthy players in April, according to a report from Yahoo Sports.

The tournament would feature somewhere between 16 and 22 players that have tested negative for COVID-19. The participating players would be quarantined in a large home in Los Angeles, the report says.

Ice Cube told The Undefeated's Marc Spears the tournament aims to be a 'Big Brother' meets 'Big3' type of event aimed at giving basketball fans something to watch in a time with barely any live sports happening.

According to Yahoo, there would be seven rounds of games where players reshuffled teams after the first round. A player is eliminated once he accumulates three personal losses. Cash prizes will be awarded for the first-, second- and third-place players.

“As long as we can protect the players, which we will do through proper testing and quarantine, Ice Cube and I feel we can give fans some safe, entertaining brand of basketball to get everyone through this pandemic,” the league's co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz told Yahoo Sports. “Cube and I have been in the entertainment business for 30 years. This is our job. People want to be entertained with all we’re going through and enjoy our sports. We think this will help.”​

Many sports leagues either suspended or cancelled their seasons altogether last week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to worsen in many parts of the world.