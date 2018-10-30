With Derek Anderson suffering a concussion and likely out for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears, the Buffalo Bills are expected to bring in a second quarterback to back-up Nathan Peterman.

According to a report from Fox Sports' Peter Schrager, free agent QB Matt Barkley is set to visit the Bills Wednesday, and could sign with the team later this week to be the Bills' No. 2 QB this weekend.

Free agent QB Matt Barkley is set to visit Buffalo tomorrow afternoon. Could sign this week and potentially be the Bills number 2 QB on Sunday. @gmfb @nflnetwork @nflnetwork — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) October 30, 2018

Barkley hasn't played since starting six games for the Chicago Bears in 2016. The 2013 fourth round draft pick has played in 11 career games, throwing for 1,911 yards and eight touchdowns to 18 interceptions.