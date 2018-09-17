When it rains, it pours for the Buffalo Bills' secondary.

With Vontae Davis abruptly retiring in the middle of Sunday afternoon's 31-20 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, the team intended to slot Phillip Gaines into his vacated starting role at cornerback, but that's now in doubt.

Bills CB Phillip Gaines disclocated his elbow in Sunday’s game, a source said, but there is hope that with treatment he will be able to play next Sunday in Minnesota. Bills need Gaines in starting role after Vontae Davis’ retirement. — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) September 17, 2018

ESPN's Mike Rodak reports that Gaines dislocated his elbow in the loss to the Chargers.

Still, the team remains hopeful that treatment will allow for the 27-year-old Concord, MA native to be ready for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Gaines, in his fifth NFL season, signed a one-year, $835,000 deal with the Bills in the offseason.

He appeared in 41 games over four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs after being taken in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Rice.