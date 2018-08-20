Bills say Landry's block was 'dirty,' should have been penalized

In an unexpected turn of events, it appears quarterback A.J. McCarron does not have a fracture in his collarbone according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. McCarron was initially expected to be out "several weeks" with no exact timeline for his return.

McCarron is expected to return to practice soon, per source. So another twist to the Bills’ QB competition. https://t.co/igzEOItFYd — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 20, 2018

Schefter adds that McCarron is expected to return to practice soon.

Despite the news, the Bills announced Monday that rookie QB Josh Allen will start Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Signed to a three-year deal in the offseason from the Cincinnati Bengals, McCarron incurred the injury during the Bills' Friday night preseason 19-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns. McCarron started the game and played its first four series, all of which were three-and-outs. He finished the game with 12 yards on 3-for-6 passing.

A backup for the first four years of his pro career behind Andy Dalton, McCarron is competing for the starting job under centre with Allen and second-year pro Nathan Peterman.