The losses keep piling up for the Buffalo Bills.

The team lost cornerback Vontae Davis to retirement on Sunday, his replacement in the starting lineup, Phillip Gaines, is dealing with a dislocated elbow and now they could be without their star running back.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that LeSean McCoy is questionable for the team's visit to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday with cracked rib cartilage.

Bills' RB LeSean McCoy has cracked rib cartilage, leaving him questionable for Sunday's game at Minnesota against the Vikings, per source. McCoy should not miss more than one game, if that. McCoy has had this injury before, and it is not expected to sideline him very long. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 17, 2018

Schefter notes that McCoy, 30, has dealt with a similar injury in the past and it should not sideline him for very long, if at all.

In his 10th season out of Pittsburgh and fourth with the Bills, McCoy has rushed for 61 yards on 16 carries through two games. Chris Ivory and Marcus Murphy were active in the backfield for the Bills on Sunday and could split McCoy's carries if he's unable to go.