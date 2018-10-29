Free-agent wide receiver Terrelle Pryor is currently in Buffalo to visit with the Bills and the team is ready for him to stay put.

ESPN's Josina Anderson reports the team has offered the former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback a contract.

I'm told WR Terrelle Pryor flew into Buffalo last night. The #Bills have offered Pryor a contract that is currently under consideration, per source. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 29, 2018

Pryor, 29, was released by the New York Jets earlier this month. He appeared in six games for the Jets this season, recording 14 receptions for 235 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

A native of Jeannette, PA, Pryor has appeared in 49 career games over six seasons with the Oakland Raiders, Cleveland Browns, Washington and Jets. Pryor started 10 games as a QB for the Raiders from 2012 to 2013, posting a 3-7 mark.

The Bills (2-5) host the New England Patriots (5-2) on Monday Night Football.