The Buffalo Bills have released wide receiver Terrelle Pryor after just two games with the team, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Bills released WR Terrelle Pryor, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 13, 2018

Pryor failed to register a catch in his two games, and one start, with the Bills. The 29-year-old also played six games with the New York Jets this season.